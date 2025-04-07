AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$3,605,480.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00.
AltaGas stock opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$28.76 and a 52-week high of C$40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.74.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
