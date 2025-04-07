American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.66% of American Healthcare REIT worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,838,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AHR opened at $28.49 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

