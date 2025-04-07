Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Amkor Technology worth $39,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

AMKR stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

