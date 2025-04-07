Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.26). 92,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 73,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.55).
Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company has a market cap of £131.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31.
About Anglo Asian Mining
Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.
The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.
