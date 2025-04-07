Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $8,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.