Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,319 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

