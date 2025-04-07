Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $359.48 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

