Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $130.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

