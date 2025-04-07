Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of WisdomTree worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 390.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 538,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after buying an additional 399,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 389,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

