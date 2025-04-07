Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.63 Million Stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,203 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWLP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BW LPG by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BW LPG by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BW LPG by 75.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BW LPG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.30%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

