Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 251,874 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.47% of Denny’s worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2,820.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn purchased 9,815 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

