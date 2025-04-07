Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 253.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,084 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

