Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 47,295 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE IFS opened at $31.21 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.