Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 757.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Sprott worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE SII opened at $40.64 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

