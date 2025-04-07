Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,477 ($44.82) and last traded at GBX 3,592 ($46.30), with a volume of 38747590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,789 ($48.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($90.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($87.65) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,840 ($88.17).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,682.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,305.37.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.