Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.01. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $53,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $370,598.80. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $297,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,580.49. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

