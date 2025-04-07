Backer Marianne De Sells 79,712 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

