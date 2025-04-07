Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,475.67. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

