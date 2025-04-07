Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,044,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

