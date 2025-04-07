BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBB

BBB Foods Stock Down 10.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBB Foods

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 302,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.