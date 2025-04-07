Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,245.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

