Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,154 ($27.76) and last traded at GBX 2,172 ($28.00), with a volume of 544149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,268.45 ($29.24).

Bellway Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellway Increases Dividend

Bellway Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 95 ($1.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

