Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,154 ($27.76) and last traded at GBX 2,172 ($28.00), with a volume of 544149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,268.45 ($29.24).

Bellway Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 95 ($1.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.