Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,154 ($27.76) and last traded at GBX 2,172 ($28.00), with a volume of 544149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,268.45 ($29.24).
Bellway Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellway Increases Dividend
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
