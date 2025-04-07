Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 4th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell vehicles or their components. They include traditional automakers as well as parts suppliers and emerging technology firms in the automotive sector, and their performance is typically influenced by economic cycles, consumer demand, and industry innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.70 on Friday, hitting $95.11. 263,892,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,621,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $24.23 on Friday, reaching $243.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,831,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,259,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,524,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $24.50 on Friday, hitting $942.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,982. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $989.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $702.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. 25,712,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,743,672. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

