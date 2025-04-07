Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the accumulated supply of various fertilizers held in reserve by producers, distributors, or retailers for use in agricultural practices. These inventories help ensure that sufficient nutrients are available to meet the demand of farmers to enhance crop growth and maintain soil fertility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.35. 2,723,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $213.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 28,390,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,763,518. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.77. 3,550,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $89.26.

