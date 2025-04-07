Best Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, QuantumScape, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, or production of lithium—a crucial component in batteries and numerous electronics and electric vehicles. These stocks provide investors exposure to a sector benefiting from the global shift toward renewable energy and increased demand for advanced battery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 4,863,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 2,548,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 1,064,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 5,483,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.93. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,043. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,682. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Further Reading