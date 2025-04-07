BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,564 ($20.16) and last traded at GBX 1,588 ($20.47), with a volume of 5939767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646.70 ($21.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.49) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,957.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,040.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

