Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, investing, trading, or providing technological and financial services to the cryptocurrency market. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the bitcoin market without directly owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $47.24. 39,395,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,347,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,507,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,657,133. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,523,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 9,474,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Featured Stories