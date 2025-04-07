Blair William & Co. IL Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Matauro LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE NXE opened at $4.18 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.02.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

