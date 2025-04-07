Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,080 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,574,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,631,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AEF opened at $4.64 on Monday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

