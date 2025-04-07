Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 306.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Bloom Energy worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $93,951,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 402,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 13.9 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

