Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bread Financial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

