Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,866 ($36.94) and last traded at GBX 2,918 ($37.61), with a volume of 1340089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,010 ($38.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BNZL. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.09) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.50).

Bunzl Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,197.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,373.92.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 53.80 ($0.69) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($39.15) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($156,586.75). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

