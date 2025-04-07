Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $26.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.