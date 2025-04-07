California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,742 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 155.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $56.77 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

