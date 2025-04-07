California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,031 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,880 shares of company stock worth $24,550,754. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.44. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

