California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

