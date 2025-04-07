California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Commvault Systems worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,244,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $139.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

