California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AZEK by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.25 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.