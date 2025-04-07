California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.44 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 45,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,237,000 after acquiring an additional 428,970 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.97 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

