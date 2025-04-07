California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.72 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NOV worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

