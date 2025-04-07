California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.92 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

