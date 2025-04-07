California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.75 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Bankshares worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 292.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 61,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in United Bankshares by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.