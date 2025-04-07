California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,427.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $413,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.