California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Unity Software by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $3,498,340.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,076,244.21. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,903 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,432 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE U opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.