California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,304 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ATI by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in ATI by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $85,047,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.