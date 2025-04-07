California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,985 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $40.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

