California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,779 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bank OZK worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $14,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 238,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OZK opened at $38.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

