California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,657 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Down 10.0 %

NYSE SEE opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

