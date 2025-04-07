California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,810 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of ESAB worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

