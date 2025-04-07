California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 350 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 76.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $73.11 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

